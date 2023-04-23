Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PINE stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Income Property Trust

PINE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $206,142.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,212.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 84,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,891. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 15,069.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

