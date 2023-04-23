ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDOG. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 30,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.99. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $57.02.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

