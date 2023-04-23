Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Alteryx by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Stock Up 2.8 %

AYX opened at $52.13 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $71.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Insider Activity at Alteryx

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.



