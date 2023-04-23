Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $3,971,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIMC opened at $61.98 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

