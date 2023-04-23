Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

MO stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

