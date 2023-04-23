Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. Ameren has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

