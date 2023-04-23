American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.79-61.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.59 billion. American Express also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.00.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $163.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.42 and a 200 day moving average of $157.60. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $185.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.