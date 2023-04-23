Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $346.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $314.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.77 and a 200 day moving average of $316.02. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.53 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

