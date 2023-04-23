Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $243.86. 1,721,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,595. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.35 and a 200 day moving average of $256.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

