Analysts Issue Forecasts for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $851.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.75 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.95%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance
NYSE MODG opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODG. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $48,831,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.
