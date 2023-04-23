Analysts Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Target Price at $34.87

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.87.
Several brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29.
Juniper Networks Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 61.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,312,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,541 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.
