Analysts Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Target Price at $53.00

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,282 shares of company stock worth $3,380,427. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Tenable Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Tenable by 1.8% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 107,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 455.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tenable by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Tenable has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $60.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

