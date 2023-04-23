Analyzing Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) & CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CONMED and Semler Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.05 billion 3.40 -$80.58 million ($2.84) -40.92 Semler Scientific $56.69 million 3.21 $14.32 million $1.79 14.87

Semler Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CONMED has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.9% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -7.71% 11.39% 3.94% Semler Scientific 25.27% 27.54% 24.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CONMED and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 1 2 0 2.67 Semler Scientific 0 1 0 0 2.00

CONMED currently has a consensus target price of $112.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.61%. Semler Scientific has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.05%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than CONMED.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats CONMED on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluates its customers’ patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests. The company was founded by Herbert J. Semler, Guinasso Cindy and Shirley L. Semler on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

