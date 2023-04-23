Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $9.80 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $182.68 million and approximately $8,789.29 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $9.80 or 0.00035652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 10.1706351 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $2,553.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

