Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $561,182.03

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $6.21 million and $561,182.03 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00061301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00039303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

