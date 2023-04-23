Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 1.0 %

APDN stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 81.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

