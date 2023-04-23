Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,073 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,873 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,473 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $2,552,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $113.46 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

