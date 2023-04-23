Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

ARMK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.20.

NYSE ARMK opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

