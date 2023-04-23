Arbitrum (ARB) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.82 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $436.21 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00005168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.44286336 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $634,534,919.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

