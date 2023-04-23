Archer Investment Corp Acquires 1,429 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 154,121 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,113,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,529.3% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000.

FTSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 954,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,202. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

