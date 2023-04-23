Archer Investment Corp Boosts Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth about $19,718,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth about $16,192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BP by 359.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 484,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in BP by 26,376.5% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 235,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.00.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 7,416,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.51 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 34.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -249.20%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

