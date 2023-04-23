Archer Investment Corp Buys 1,046 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.13.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,538,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,845,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $523.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $344.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

