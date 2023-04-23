Archer Investment Corp Buys 350 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 181,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,258. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $148.63. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

