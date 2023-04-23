Archer Investment Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,071,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
LQD traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $109.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,480,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,690,725. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.84. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $115.66.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.