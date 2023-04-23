Archer Investment Corp Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $88.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

