Archer Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 19,400 Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MATV traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,537. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,008.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Mativ’s payout ratio is 8,004.00%.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

