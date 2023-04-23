Archer Investment Corp Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

BMY stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.49. 6,543,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,106,269. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.