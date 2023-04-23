Archer Investment Corp Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
BMY stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.49. 6,543,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,106,269. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
