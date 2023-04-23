Archer Investment Corp Sells 9,571 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 3.4% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 88,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.