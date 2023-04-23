Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0914 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Ardor has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $91.32 million and $1.69 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0914 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00062205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

