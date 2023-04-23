Astar One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.77 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $93.02 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Astar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

