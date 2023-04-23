Aurora Investment Counsel Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Generac were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,146,000 after buying an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 3.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,216,000 after buying an additional 29,916 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,760,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after buying an additional 236,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 24.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,517,000 after buying an additional 96,863 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.99. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

