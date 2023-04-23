Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 9,245 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,120.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLGT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

FLGT stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $65.17. The stock has a market cap of $892.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.44 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 23.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

