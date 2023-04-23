Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 527,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,190,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.1 %

IDA opened at $111.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $115.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

