Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.76 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,795,000 after purchasing an additional 967,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,314,000 after purchasing an additional 652,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,125,000 after purchasing an additional 482,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,210,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.76. 2,033,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $68.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.