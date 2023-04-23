Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.34 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 0.6% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $3.66 on Friday, hitting $386.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,949. The firm has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

