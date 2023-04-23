Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 7,120 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after acquiring an additional 409,249 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,676 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. 4,112,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,994,961. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.