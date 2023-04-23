Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 119,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $58.86.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

