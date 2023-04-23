Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,244,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,119,125. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $123.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.269 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

