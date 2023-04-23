AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,200 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 518,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,492.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AOCIF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AutoCanada to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $15.30 on Friday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

