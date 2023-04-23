AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AutoZone by 17.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in AutoZone by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,681.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,722.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,505.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,448.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

