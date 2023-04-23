Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $17.07 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.58 billion and $145.00 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.07 or 0.00061845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00039563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,759,272 coins and its circulating supply is 326,696,552 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

