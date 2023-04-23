Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in MetLife by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1.8% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

MET stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

