Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after buying an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,400,000 after acquiring an additional 453,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $125.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 335.03%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

