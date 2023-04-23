Aveo Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $20,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 145.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $263.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.84 and its 200 day moving average is $236.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $263.86.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.