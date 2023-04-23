Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $253,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

OGE stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.15%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

