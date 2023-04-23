Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.2 %

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.53. The company has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.