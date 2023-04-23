Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

