AZZ Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AZZ to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

AZZ opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. AZZ has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.53 million, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZZ. StockNews.com began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 44.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 23.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AZZ in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

