Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BALY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Price Performance

BALY stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $865.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.91. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $576.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.82 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bally’s during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bally’s by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.