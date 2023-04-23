Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,752 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

BAC stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

